Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%.

Shares of NRIM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. 7,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

