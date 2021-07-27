Northrop Grumman (NOC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $5.75 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2021 guidance at 24.000-24.500 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $358.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

