Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

NWBI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 26,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

