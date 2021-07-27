NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.756-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 2,995,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

