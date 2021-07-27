Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Head-To-Head Review

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -66.90% -125.71% -40.55% Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02%

This table compares Novavax and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 30.12 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -26.60 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -22.64

Cortexyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novavax and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 1 4 0 2.50 Cortexyme 1 1 2 0 2.25

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $225.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.90%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Risk and Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novavax beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

