Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 10.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $172.00 and last traded at $173.54. 127,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,652,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.36.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,848 shares of company stock worth $17,241,046. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

