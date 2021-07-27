NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77. NuCana has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that NuCana will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

