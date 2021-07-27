Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.24 Million Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

