Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,638 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.56% of BellRing Brands worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

