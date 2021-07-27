Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Calavo Growers worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of CVGW opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.05 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

