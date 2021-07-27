Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 146,427 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.