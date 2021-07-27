Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,435,173 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,435,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of 8X8 worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,220.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,082 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EGHT opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

