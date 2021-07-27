Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 698.0% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.