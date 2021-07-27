NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,032.69 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,760.25 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,860.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

