NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NSFDF stock remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

