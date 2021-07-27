Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives $84.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on OAS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,596,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $12,549,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.40. 3,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,471. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

