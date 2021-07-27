Observer Reaches Market Cap of $6.99 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $240,243.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00792175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

