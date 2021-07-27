OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
OCFC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.97.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.