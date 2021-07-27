OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OCFC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

