ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $863,367.29

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $863,367.29 and approximately $4,296.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,161.90 or 1.00158449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00072246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

