Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million.

OOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. 2,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,705. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $418.06 million, a PE ratio of -163.82 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ooma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ooma by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ooma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

