Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,181 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

