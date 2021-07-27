Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,261,000 after buying an additional 328,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

