Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,295,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.