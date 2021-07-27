Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.