Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 45,790 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

