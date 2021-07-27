Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $2.59 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $729.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $704.15. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $554.26 and a 52-week high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

