Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $3.28 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

American Express stock opened at $172.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

