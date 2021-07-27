Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $4.01 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,916 shares of company stock worth $71,087,920. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $335.87 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $362.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

