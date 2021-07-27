Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $577.78 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $542.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

