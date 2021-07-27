Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $262,689.05

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $262,689.05 and approximately $37,088.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.