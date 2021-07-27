Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.07

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 1840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

