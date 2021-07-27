Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Argus

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.53.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $202,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,632.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 110,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

