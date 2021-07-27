Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.890-$2.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.89-2.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

