PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.46.

Shares of PD stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,783 shares of company stock worth $4,111,808. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 627.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

