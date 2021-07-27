Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Reduced by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $184,238,971. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 293,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,485,572. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

