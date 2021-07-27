Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 29,363 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flowserve by 318.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of FLS opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.