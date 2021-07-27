Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 148.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

