Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 410.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Domtar worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domtar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domtar by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Domtar stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.54. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

