Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Shares of ETN opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $157.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

