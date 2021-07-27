Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND stock opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

