Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Huntsman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

HUN opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

