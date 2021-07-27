Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,302,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.07. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

