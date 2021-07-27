Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

PANL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $157,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,953.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,409,030 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

