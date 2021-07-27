Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.95. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$16.48, with a volume of 156,948 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.1412847 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.