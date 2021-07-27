Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.84. Park National has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.