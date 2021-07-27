Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ PKOH traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 11,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,856. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $367.40 million, a P/E ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.