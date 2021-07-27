Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$48.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.64.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated a “na” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI stock opened at C$39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.69.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.5239334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.