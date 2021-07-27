PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after acquiring an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.50. 105,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

