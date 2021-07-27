PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of PBF opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 215,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 158,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

