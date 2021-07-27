PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $13.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

